Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patching Ceremony, Aug 3 [Image 4 of 4]

    Patching Ceremony, Aug 3

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Troopers pose at 1st Cavalry Division after their patching ceremony, Aug. 24, on Fort Hood, Texas. New Troopers are welcomed into the 1st Cavalry Division every week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 16:44
    Photo ID: 7402505
    VIRIN: 220803-A-LE384-1006
    Resolution: 4837x3225
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patching Ceremony, Aug 3 [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patching Ceremony, Aug 24
    Patching Ceremony, Aug 24
    Patching Ceremony, Aug 3
    Patching Ceremony, Aug 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    DOD
    1CD
    FirstTeam
    LiveTheLegend
    YellowPatch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT