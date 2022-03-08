Troopers pose at 1st Cavalry Division after their patching ceremony, Aug. 24, on Fort Hood, Texas. New Troopers are welcomed into the 1st Cavalry Division every week.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 16:44
|Photo ID:
|7402505
|VIRIN:
|220803-A-LE384-1006
|Resolution:
|4837x3225
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patching Ceremony, Aug 3 [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT