Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major, patches an incoming Trooper at a patching ceremony, Aug. 3, on Fort Hood, Texas. Every incoming Trooper is welcomed into the 1st Cavalry Division with a patching ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 16:44
|Photo ID:
|7402484
|VIRIN:
|220803-A-LE384-1004
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patching Ceremony, Aug 3, by PFC Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS
