The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug and District leadership kicked off their tour of the District's Ohio area of responsibility with a stop at Fairport Harbor to visit the floating plant while they performed work in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, August 23, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 16:35 Photo ID: 7402499 VIRIN: 220822-A-VR700-019 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 1.18 MB Location: FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Krug visits the Floating Plant crew in Fairport Harbor, Ohio [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.