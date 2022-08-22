Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Krug visits the Floating Plant crew in Fairport Harbor, Ohio [Image 2 of 5]

    USACE Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Krug visits the Floating Plant crew in Fairport Harbor, Ohio

    FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug and District leadership kicked off their tour of the District's Ohio area of responsibility with a stop at Fairport Harbor to visit the floating plant while they performed work in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, August 23, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 16:35
    Photo ID: 7402468
    VIRIN: 220822-A-VR700-005
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 658.4 KB
    Location: FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USACE Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Krug visits the Floating Plant crew in Fairport Harbor, Ohio [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Floating Plant
    Fairport Harbor

