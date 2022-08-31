Claudia Rehbein, Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Equipment Checkout Center manager shows off the kayaks, canoes and trailers that are available to rent at the ECC, Aug. 31. The Equipment Checkout Center is located off Smith Lake Road and offers an extensive list of equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)
Meet Your Garrison: From recreation aid to manager, a story of success
