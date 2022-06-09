Meet Your Garrison: From recreation aid to manager, a story of success

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Claudia Rehbein, Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Equipment...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Claudia Rehbein, Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Equipment Checkout Center manager shows off the interior of one of the campers that is available to rent at the ECC, Aug. 31. The Equipment Checkout Center is located off Smith Lake Road and offers an extensive list of equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Claudia Rehbein, Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Equipment Checkout Center supervisory recreation specialist, scaled the ranks from a recreation aid to manager over the course of her 28-year career.



Rehbein is originally from Bolivia where she met and married her husband, a Soldier with 7th Special Forces Group.



“My family owned a store, which is where I met my husband,” explained Rehbein. “With the family store I grew up behind the counter helping to sell items and provide customer service.”



After marrying her husband, they were soon transferred to Fort Bragg where Rehbein began her civilian career.



She explained that she started her career as a recreation aid in 1993 at the ECC. She was promoted to recreation assistant, then to the lead recreation assistant, followed by a promotion to the supervisory recreation assistant, and finally to the manager on Jan. 2, 2020.



Rehbein had two brief breaks in service due to relocating to El Paso, Texas, and Panama. However, after each break and subsequent return to Fort Bragg, she was able to pick-up her career at the ECC.



As a military spouse, Rehbein has a good understanding of the challenges that military Families face.



“Like any military Family, as a Soldier, my husband traveled a lot,” said Rehbein. “I understand what it’s like getting up early every day all by yourself, taking care of the kids, getting them to daycare and having to handle everything.”



Thanks to her own personal experiences, Rehbein has a passion for taking care of Soldiers, their Families, and understands the importance of spousal preference in the hiring process.



“It is such a privilege that in my job I get to take care of and give back to our Soldiers, and their Family members, especially during war times and deployments,” said Rehbein. “I love being able to offer services to them so that they can have the opportunity to relax and destress.”



Her favorite pieces of equipment are the bounce houses because of the joy they bring to Families, especially for birthdays.



“I remember being a recreation aid and having to clean them (bounce houses) all the time,” said Rehbein. “Now, I only have to help clean them when my staff need assistance.”



On her journey to becoming the ECC manager, Rehbein described her biggest challenge as working to overcome her perfectionism. Over the years, Rehbein has seen many managers come and go, with many of them encouraging her to apply for the position because she was ready.



“I was told for many years that I was ready for the manager position,” explained Rehbein. “But I was too afraid to apply because I was worried I wouldn’t do it perfectly.”



To the delight of James Day, the DFMWR Outdoor Recreation chief, she finally applied for the position and was hired in 2020.



“Claudia is an exceptional worker that we are lucky to have on our team,” beamed Day. “Thanks to her years of experience, she knows this facility inside and out. She is a great manager that works hard to always thank her employees and lead by example.”



Rehbein has spent all 28 years of her civilian service working at the ECC and is a subject matter expert on its offerings. However, she is quick to point out that she wouldn’t be where she is without the support of her outdoor recreation family.



“I have been successful over the years thanks to the support of my managers and my coworkers,” smiled Rehbein. “Without them I would not be where I am today.”



Since originally arriving at Fort Bragg, Rehbein and her husband welcomed two beautiful daughters, her husband has retired from service, and through the years, they have continually made the choice to stay at Fort Bragg.



“Fort Bragg is a place that gives opportunities to anyone, regardless of where they are from,” stated Rehbein. “I believe Fort Bragg is one of the best military bases, especially because of the services and amenities available to Soldiers and their Families. It is home for me. Fort Bragg is home.”



The Equipment Checkout Center is located off Smith Lake Road and offers an extensive list of equipment. For more information go to https://bragg.armymwr.com/programs/smith-lake-recreation-area/recreation-equipment-checkout-center.