    Part of a Quality Quartet of Chief Selectees [Image 4 of 4]

    Part of a Quality Quartet of Chief Selectees

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ferrell Jenkins, preventive medicine technician at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, had to be called away from his assigned duties to be officially told of him being selected as a U.S. Navy chief petty officer. His initial response? An unbridled shout of joy, followed by acknowledging all those who helped him make the grade (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    A Quality Quartet of Chief Selectees

