    Part of a Quality Quartet of Chief Selectees

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Cyrus Cunningham, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett as a pharmacy technician, was notified by his command leadership of being selected as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 U.S. Navy chief petty officer ranks (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Quality Quartet of Chief Selectees

    chief petty officer selectees
    DHA
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton
    #NavyMediicne

