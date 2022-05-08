Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Richmond Commanding Officer [Image 2 of 2]

    NTAG Richmond Commanding Officer

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor Jackson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond (NTAG Richmond)

    220805-N-FI568-1002
    RICHMOND, Va. (August 5, 2022) Official bio photo of Cmdr. Shannyn W. Fowler, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor L. Jackson)

    NRC
    Navy recruiting
    NTAG
    NTAG Richmond

