220805-N-FI568-1001
RICHMOND, Va. (August 5, 2022) Official bio photo of Cmdr. Seth Harbin, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Richmond. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 13:35
|Photo ID:
|7402140
|VIRIN:
|220805-N-FI568-1001
|Resolution:
|3293x4116
|Size:
|8.51 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG Richmond Executive Officer [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT