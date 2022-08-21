U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing, along with their families and friends, take part in Family Day activities in St. Paul, Minn., Aug. 21, 2022. Family Day is an annual event recognizing families and thanking them for their support.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 09:03 Photo ID: 7401724 VIRIN: 220821-Z-LY731-1008 Resolution: 4622x2904 Size: 6.27 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family Day 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.