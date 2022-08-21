Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Day 2022 [Image 2 of 5]

    Family Day 2022

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing, along with their families and friends, take part in Family Day activities in St. Paul, Minn., Aug. 21, 2022. Family Day is an annual event recognizing families and thanking them for their support.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Day 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Family Day
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing

