    For LRC Benelux warehouse manager – job with U.S. Army, motorsports make his heart race [Image 2 of 3]

    For LRC Benelux warehouse manager – job with U.S. Army, motorsports make his heart race

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    09.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Eddy Bougenies, the Supply Support Activity warehouse manager for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, said he’s been a fan of motorsports since he was a little boy. The last race I went to was the World Rally Championship Ypes Rally Belgium, Aug. 18-21,” he said. “I was there for the shakedown and one day of racing. It gets my heart pumping just thinking about it.” (Courtesy photo)

