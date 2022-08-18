Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulll Troop O-Course [Image 5 of 11]

    Bulll Troop O-Course

    GERMANY

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conquers the Crawl Wire obstacle in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. The troop conducted training at the obstacle course for familiarization and to build esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    7thATC
    ToujoursPret

