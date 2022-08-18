U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conquer the Confidence Climb obstacle in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. The troop conducted training at the obstacle course for familiarization and to build esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 03:06 Photo ID: 7401471 VIRIN: 220818-A-DT978-0105 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 34.07 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bulll Troop O-Course [Image 11 of 11], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.