Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous returns home following 53-day patrol to Eastern Pacific Ocean

USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) is moored to the pier, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2022. The cutter returned to its homeport following a 53-day patrol to the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

