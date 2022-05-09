Crew members assigned to USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) pose for a photo after mooring to the pier in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2022. The cutter returned to its homeport following a 53-day patrol to the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 21:29
|Photo ID:
|7401225
|VIRIN:
|220905-G-PJ308-0067
|Resolution:
|3440x2205
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous returns home following 53-day patrol to Eastern Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT