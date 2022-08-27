U.S. Army Infantry soldiers-in-training assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, work together to clear buildings during Military Operations in Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) training at their final FTX August 29th, 2022, on Fort Benning, GA.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2022 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7400897
|VIRIN:
|220827-A-XP141-225
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, OSUT Infantry training [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT