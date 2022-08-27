Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSUT Infantry training [Image 2 of 2]

    OSUT Infantry training

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Infantry soldiers-in-training assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, work together to clear buildings during Military Operations in Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) training at their final FTX August 29th, 2022, on Fort Benning, GA.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    mout
    room clearing
    basic training
    soldiers
    infantry
    OSUT

