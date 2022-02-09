220901-N-QI593-2350 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 1, 2022) Chief Boatswain's Mate David Weyandt, left, from North Charleston, South Carolina, serves a meal to Cmdr. James Hagerty, from Baldwin, New York, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) during a cooking competition on the ship’s mess decks in the Atlantic Ocean, Sep. 1, 2022. Bainbridge is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.04.2022 Photo ID: 7400871 VIRIN: 220901-N-QI593-2351 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Elexia Morelos