220901-N-QI593-2077 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 1, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Sia Sibley, from Sierra Leone, Africa, coordinates patient movement during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Atlantic Ocean, Sep. 1, 2022. Bainbridge is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

