69th Bomber Squad pre take off

A 69th Bomb Squadron pilot poses in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 3, 2022. The aircraft participated in a flyover to help promote recruitment and highlight Air Force Global Strike’s Tuskegee project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

