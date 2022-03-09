69th Bomber Squad pre take off

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 69th Bomber Squadron pose in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 3, 2022. The aircraft participated in a flyover to help promote recruitment and highlight Air Force Global Strike’s Tuskegee project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)

