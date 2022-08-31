Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Change of Command

220901-N-MW880-1291 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) An MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, releases flares during a change of command ceremony, Sep. 1, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

