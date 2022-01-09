Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 Change of Command

220901-N-YD731-1316 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 1, 2022) Cmdr. Erik Gustafson, left, congratulates Cmdr. Thomas Van Hoozer, both assigned to Helicopter Strike Squadron (HSC) 5, during a change of command ceremony, Sep. 1, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10 and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

