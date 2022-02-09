Pacific Partnership 2022 personnel and community members renovate Rove Children’s Park

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 2, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Steven Athas, from San Diego, sands down paint from a swing set during a renovation project at the Rove Children’s Park during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

