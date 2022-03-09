Navy Engineers Busy as Bees Throughout Solomon Islands

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson | HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 2, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Steven...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson | HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 2, 2022) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Steven Athas, from San Diego, sands down paint from a swing set during a renovation project at the Rove Children’s Park during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson) see less | View Image Page

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS (Sept. 03, 2022) -- U.S. Navy engineers, known as Seabees, are conducting repairs and enhancement projects throughout Honiara as part of Pacific Partnership 2022.



“Seabees are providing construction support and updating several public spaces, which were identified for us,” said Petty Officer First Class Robert Burley.



Several representatives throughout the capital city helped identify projects for Seabees to take on during PP22. The plan includes four main efforts: installing solar lights for Fauabu Medical Clinic on Malita Island; repairing fencing and play equipment in Rove Children’s Park; and two initiatives on the National Referral Hospital complex.



“We are honored to have an opportunity to assist the local communities, and we are proud to help the wonderful people of the Solomon Islands,” Burley said.



Seabees’ work in the children’s park includes replacing the fencing around the park; repairing playground equipment; building and installing new swings; and refurbishing the current benches and tables.



Members of Pacific Partnership, including those working on the park project, will join their Solomon Islands host to rededicate the Rove Children’s Park during a ceremony, Sept. 9, at 1030 a.m. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.



Other construction projects in Honiara include replacing 3,000 square feet of flooring in the National Referral Hospital physical therapy and mental health facilities, in addition to renovations that will enhance sanitary practices in the NRH Dental Clinic.



Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. In Honiara, the Pacific Partnership 2022 team is comprised of representatives from Australia, Japan, and the United States. PP22 events are coordinated with the host nation and are planned based on the requirements and requests of Solomon Islands. Engagements in Honiara will include medical care and exchanges, engineering projects, discussions on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and community outreach events, including band concerts and sporting events.