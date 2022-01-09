Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America Conducts Flight Ops

    EAST CHINA SEA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Elena Gurele from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, to take off from the ship’s flight deck while conducting a vertical replenishment exercise while sailing in the East China Sea, Sept. 1, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 23:47
    Photo ID: 7400393
    VIRIN: 220901-N-FA868-1292
    Resolution: 4838x3225
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

