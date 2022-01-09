EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Elena Gurele from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, to take off from the ship’s flight deck while conducting a vertical replenishment exercise while sailing in the East China Sea, Sept. 1, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 23:47 Photo ID: 7400393 VIRIN: 220901-N-FA868-1292 Resolution: 4838x3225 Size: 3.51 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.