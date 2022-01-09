Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 1 of 3]

    USS America Conducts Flight Ops

    EAST CHINA SEA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6, conducts vertical replenishment exercise from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) while sailing in the East China Sea, Sept. 1, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore C. Lee)

