    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Attend College Diversity Week [Image 6 of 7]

    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Attend College Diversity Week

    CARBONDALE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    CARBONDALE, Ill. (Sept. 1, 2022) Recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America apply paint to a canvas during Southern Illinois University’s (SIU) diversity week, Sept. 1, 2022. The week focused on bringing together the SIU campus and community for activities and educational events that both celebrated and fostered the appreciation of people’s differences. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Mid America Recruiters Attend College Diversity Week [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

