NTAG Mid America Recruiters Attend College Diversity Week

CARBONDALE, Ill. (Sept. 1, 2022) Southern Illinois University (SIU) students grab box lunches from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America recruiting booth during SIU’s diversity week, Sept. 1, 2022. The week focused on bringing together the SIU campus and community for activities and educational events that both celebrated and fostered the appreciation of people’s differences. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

