Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Megellas in Section 75

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment Caisson Platoon, and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Megellas in Section 75 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 2, 2022.



Megellas is considered the most decorated officers in the history of the 82nd Airborne Division. His awards include the Distinguished Service Cross, two Silver Stars, two Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, and other military honors for his World War II European service. Megellas is being considered for the Medal of Honor for his service and leadership during the Battle of the Bulge, an upgrade of the Silver Star he received for this service.



Megellas’s grandson, James Megellas, received the U.S. flag from his service.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

