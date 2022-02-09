Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios, brigade senior human resource noncommissioned officer for the 108th Sustainment Brigade, stands at the position of attention while taking an official Department of the Army photo. Barrios was selected as a national 2022 Latina Style Distinguished Military Service Award recipient – one of only 21 service members selected for the honor this year. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Army Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7400123
|Resolution:
|2400x3275
|Size:
|418.8 KB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT