    National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient [Image 2 of 2]

    National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios, brigade senior human resource noncommissioned officer for the 108th Sustainment Brigade, stands at the position of attention while taking an official Department of the Army photo. Barrios was selected as a national 2022 Latina Style Distinguished Military Service Award recipient – one of only 21 service members selected for the honor this year. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Army Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 15:55
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    This work, National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chicago
    Army
    Illinois National Guard
    National Guard
    Latin

