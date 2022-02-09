Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios, brigade senior human resource noncommissioned officer for the 108th Sustainment Brigade, stands at the position of attention while taking an official Department of the Army photo. Barrios was selected as a national 2022 Latina Style Distinguished Military Service Award recipient – one of only 21 service members selected for the honor this year. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Army Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 15:55 Photo ID: 7400123 Resolution: 2400x3275 Size: 418.8 KB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.