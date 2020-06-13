Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient [Image 1 of 2]

    National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios, brigade senior human resource noncommissioned officer for the 108 th
    Sustainment Brigade, gives a thumbs up as her and her teammates start to put together a tent during
    a training exercise at North Riverside, Illinois June 10, 2022. Barrios was selected as a national 2022
    Latina Style Distinguished Military Service Award recipient – one of only 21 service members selected
    for the honor this year. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Army Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 15:55
    Photo ID: 7400119
    VIRIN: 210613-A-OJ422-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient
    National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient

    National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient

    TAGS

    Chicago
    Army
    Illinois National Guard
    National Guard
    Latin

