National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient

Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios, brigade senior human resource noncommissioned officer for the 108 th
Sustainment Brigade, gives a thumbs up as her and her teammates start to put together a tent during
a training exercise at North Riverside, Illinois June 10, 2022. Barrios was selected as a national 2022
Latina Style Distinguished Military Service Award recipient – one of only 21 service members selected
for the honor this year. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Army Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7400119
|VIRIN:
|210613-A-OJ422-1008
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
