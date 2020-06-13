National Guard Soldier Honored as a LATINA Style Distinguished Military Service Recipient

Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios, brigade senior human resource noncommissioned officer for the 108 th

Sustainment Brigade, gives a thumbs up as her and her teammates start to put together a tent during

a training exercise at North Riverside, Illinois June 10, 2022. Barrios was selected as a national 2022

Latina Style Distinguished Military Service Award recipient – one of only 21 service members selected

for the honor this year. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Army Master Sgt. Thelma Barrios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 09.02.2022 Location: CHICAGO, IL, US