Today, Aug. 30, we kicked off the bone marrow donation campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the Salute to Life Bone Marrow Registry and encourage active duty, reitrees, DoD civilians and dependents to join. Donors must be affiliated with the military, in good general health and be between 18-60 years old. (pictured Staff Sgt. Christopher Newman)

