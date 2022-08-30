Today, Aug. 30, we kicked off the bone marrow donation campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the Salute to Life Bone Marrow Registry and encourage active duty, reitrees, DoD civilians and dependents to join.

Donors must be affiliated with the military, in good general health and be between 18-60 years old. (pictured from left Ms. Marilyn Ramirez and Ms. Jaqueline Lapointe)

This work, Bone Marrow donation campaign [Image 3 of 3], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.