Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bone Marrow donation campaign [Image 1 of 3]

    Bone Marrow donation campaign

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Today, Aug. 30, we kicked off the bone marrow donation campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the Salute to Life Bone Marrow Registry and encourage active duty, reitrees, DoD civilians and dependents to join.
    Donors must be affiliated with the military, in good general health and be between 18-60 years old. (pictured from left Ms. Marilyn Ramirez and Ms. Jaqueline Lapointe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 15:45
    Photo ID: 7400120
    VIRIN: 220830-D-HQ507-776
    Resolution: 5544x2893
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bone Marrow donation campaign [Image 3 of 3], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bone Marrow donation campaign
    Bone Marrow donation campaign
    Bone Marrow donation campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT