“TWICE AS GOOD” Second Life of the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul SSN-708

Museum staff, Camp Ripley personnel and Navy Veterans watch the unloading of section from the former Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine, USS Minneapolis-St. Paul SSN-708 August 29, 2022. The sections are part of the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum collection and plan to be on display in the near future.
08.29.2022
09.02.2022
|7399976
|220829-Z-KL308-9734
|3600x2400
|4.19 MB
LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|0
|0
