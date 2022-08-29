“TWICE AS GOOD” Second Life of the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul SSN-708

Museum staff, Camp Ripley personnel and Navy Veterans watch the unloading of section from the former Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine, USS Minneapolis-St. Paul SSN-708 August 29, 2022. The sections are part of the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum collection and plan to be on display in the near future.

