    “TWICE AS GOOD” Second Life of the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul SSN-708 [Image 1 of 4]

    “TWICE AS GOOD” Second Life of the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul SSN-708

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Museum staff, Camp Ripley personnel and Navy Veterans watch the unloading of section from the former Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine, USS Minneapolis-St. Paul SSN-708 August 29, 2022. The sections are part of the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum collection and plan to be on display in the near future.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 13:11
    Photo ID: 7399975
    VIRIN: 220829-Z-KL308-9720
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “TWICE AS GOOD” Second Life of the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul SSN-708 [Image 4 of 4], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    “TWICE AS GOOD” Second Life of the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul SSN-708

    Camp Ripley
    US Navy
    Minnesota National Guard
    USS Minneapolis St Paul SSN 708

