Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS (Aug. 30, 2022) -- Lt. Cmdr. Alice-Anne Alcorn makes new friends during the opening ceremony for Pacific Partnership 2022, held in Unity Square, Honiara, Aug. 30. Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare gave keynote remarks during the event, welcoming USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) and the PP22 team to the Pacific nation. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendship and cooperation among many nations. This year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (Photo by Japanese Self-Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Toshihiro Mizuochi)

