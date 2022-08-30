Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands [Image 15 of 15]

    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    08.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS (Aug. 30, 2022) -- Lt. Cmdr. Alice-Anne Alcorn makes new friends during the opening ceremony for Pacific Partnership 2022, held in Unity Square, Honiara, Aug. 30. Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare gave keynote remarks during the event, welcoming USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) and the PP22 team to the Pacific nation. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendship and cooperation among many nations. This year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (Photo by Japanese Self-Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Toshihiro Mizuochi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 05:29
    Photo ID: 7399555
    VIRIN: 220830-N-N1109-017
    Resolution: 1200x801
    Size: 736.84 KB
    Location: SB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT