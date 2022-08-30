Pacific Partnership 2022 kicks off in Solomon Islands

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS (Aug. 30, 2022) -- Solomon Islands bands, Unik 7 and Point of View, and the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, perform in Unity Square, Aug. 30, 2022 in Honiara. The bands entertained the crowd after the mission's opening ceremony, which featured Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare who welcomed USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) and PP22 to the Pacific nation. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. In Honiara, the Pacific Partnership 2022 team is comprised of representatives from Australia, Japan, and the United States. PP22 events are coordinated with the host nation and are planned based on the requirements and requests of Solomon Islands. Engagements in Honiara will include medical care and exchanges, engineering projects, discussions on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and community outreach events, including band concerts and sporting events. (Photo by Japanese Self-Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Toshihiro Mizuochi)

