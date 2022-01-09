Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF ACM Rapid Response Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    III MEF ACM Rapid Response Drill

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division depart an aircraft hangar after completing an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. Routine short-notice ACM drills ensure III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines remain ready to rapidly deploy and maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. 3/3 s forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the 4th Marines as part of the Unit Deployment program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 03:59
    Photo ID: 7399517
    VIRIN: 220901-M-OX257-0119
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF ACM Rapid Response Drill [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

