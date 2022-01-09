III MEF ACM Rapid Response Drill

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division assemble at a hangar during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. Routine short-notice ACM drills ensure III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines remain ready to rapidly deploy and maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. 3/3 s forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the 4th Marines as part of the Unit Deployment program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)
