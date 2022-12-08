Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2022 Members conduct health fair at Luzviminda Elementary School [Image 7 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2022 Members conduct health fair at Luzviminda Elementary School

    PHILIPPINES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 12, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Carolina Sepulveda, with the Chilean Navy, interacts with local community children during the Barangay Health Fair at Bacungan High School during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 Members conduct health fair at Luzviminda Elementary School [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

