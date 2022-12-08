Pacific Partnership 2022 Members conduct health fair at Luzviminda Elementary School

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 12, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Carolina Sepulveda, with the Chilean Navy, interacts with local community children during the Barangay Health Fair at Bacungan High School during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

