Pacific Partnership 2022 Members conduct health fair at Luzviminda Elementary School

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 12, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Shingmei Chang, a U.S. Navy dentist serving on Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), conducts a dental examination on a patient from the local community during the Barangay Health Fair at Luzviminda Elementary School during PP22. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

