    Ophthalmologist with HEART 22 Perform Life Changing Eye Surgery On Guatemalan Locals

    Ophthalmologist with HEART 22 Perform Life Changing Eye Surgery On Guatemalan Locals

    GUATEMALA

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Tim Soeken, left, an Ophthalmologist deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, and a Guatemalan Ophthalmologist assigned to Unidad Nacional de Ofralmologia, UNO, Guatemala, smile at the camera on Sept. 1, 2022, prior to conducting eye surgery at UNO. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022
    Location: GT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ophthalmologist with HEART 22 Perform Life Changing Eye Surgery On Guatemalan Locals [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ophthalmologist with HEART 22 Perform Life Changing Eye Surgery On Guatemalan Locals
    Medical
    Eye Surgery
    Humanitarian
    SOUTHCOM
    Air Force
    HEART 22

