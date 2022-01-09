Ophthalmologist with HEART 22 Perform Life Changing Eye Surgery On Guatemalan Locals

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tim Soeken, an Ophthalmologist deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, picks up a surgical piece of equipment while performing a surgery on a patient on Sept. 1, 2022, at Unidad Nacional de Ofralmologia, Guatemala. During HEART 22, the U.S. military and partner nation medical professionals operated side-by-side in three specialties: Ophthalmology (general and cornea transplant surgeries), Orthopedic (general and trauma surgeries) and Dental (restorative dental surgeries). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven / Defense Media Activity)
