Security Office keeps Mobile District vigilant

Kimberly Taylor, a Mobile District protection security officer, verifies a common access card at the main entrance to the Mobile District Office on Aug. 31, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama. Physical Security of the District Office is one of the many duties that the Security Office is in charge of to ensure a safe work environment. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

