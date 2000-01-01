Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Office keeps Mobile District vigilant [Image 3 of 4]

    Security Office keeps Mobile District vigilant

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Tasmian Gamble, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District’s Security Office administrative assistant, right, hands a form to a customer applying for a common access card Aug. 31, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama. Making identification cards is one of the many duties for security officials to ensure authorized personnel have access to the Mobile District office. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2000
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 15:28
    Photo ID: 7398808
    VIRIN: 220831-A-VP913-0003
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 17.55 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Office keeps Mobile District vigilant [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

