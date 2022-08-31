Port Clinton Coastal Wetland Restoration

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District along with contributing partners plant plugs and bulbs that will reintroduce native species of plants which will provide an area for native wildlife to thrive in the wetlands of Port Clinton, Ohio, August 31, 2022.

Date Taken: 08.31.2022
Location: PORT CLINTON, OH, US