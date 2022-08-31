Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Clinton Coastal Wetland Restoration [Image 5 of 5]

    Port Clinton Coastal Wetland Restoration

    PORT CLINTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District along with contributing partners plant plugs and bulbs that will reintroduce native species of plants which will provide an area for native wildlife to thrive in the wetlands of Port Clinton, Ohio, August 31, 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Clinton Coastal Wetland Restoration [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wetlands
    Restoration
    Buffalo District
    Port Clinton Ohio

