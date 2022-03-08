DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Aug. 3, 2021) U.S. military personnel stationed on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) stand for a portrait with staff and child residents of Caritas Djibouti orphanage during a volunteer visit that included a donation delivery of children’s clothes and medical supplies. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 07:44 Photo ID: 7397748 VIRIN: 220803-N-AE068-0153 Resolution: 6148x4099 Size: 2.33 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier increases community relations activities in Djibouti [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.