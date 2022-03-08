Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier increases community relations activities in Djibouti [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Lemonnier increases community relations activities in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Aug. 3, 2021) U.S. military personnel stationed on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) stand for a portrait with staff and child residents of Caritas Djibouti orphanage during a volunteer visit that included a donation delivery of children’s clothes and medical supplies. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier increases community relations activities in Djibouti [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    Djibouti
    Donation
    Camp Lemonnier
    COMREL
    Caritas

